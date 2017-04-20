Connolly's "rush of blood" 20 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Tadhg Morley celebrates as Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin is shown a black card by referee Paddy Neilan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Diarmuid Connolly concedes that a rush of blood was responsible for his black card against Kerry in the national football league final.

Connolly was dismissed after half an hour of the decider at Croke Park on April 9th for dragging down Peter Crowley off the ball and he admits that referee Paddy Neilan was right to show him black:

“Of course, you're frustrated. I've looked back at the game and I've no arguments about it," the St Vincent's dynamo told gaa.ie. “It was a black card under the letter of the law so you have to suck it up, learn, and move on. That's all you can do.

“I felt like in the game I started well and I was moving well. A little bit of a rush of blood under the Cusack Stand curtailed me just before half time.

“Yeah, looking on (for the remainder of the game], it wasn't easy, it wasn't easy to do that, but these things happen.”