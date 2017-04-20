Video: 'Hugely important' LGFA programme keeping teenage girls playing 20 April 2017





Cora Staunton at the launch of the LGFA initiative 'Gaelic4Teens' Cora Staunton at the launch of the LGFA initiative 'Gaelic4Teens'

Ladies Football legend Cora Staunton has hailed a new LGFA initiative as 'hugely important' in keeping teenage girls involved in the sport.

'Gaelic4Teens' saw an 8-week pilot programme culminate in a day of talks, coaching and games in Croke Park for nine clubs from nine different counties, including Valley Rovers from Cork who have seen a remarkable turnaround in involvement.

'At one point, we had a 77 per cent fall out in girls aged 14-18', says John Murphy, 'but this programme has brought enthusiasm way up in our club'.

This report also features Paul Sweeney (St Brigid's Roscommon), Sadhbha Ní Bhaoill (Naomh Mhuire, Donegal), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan), Cliodhna O’Connor (Dublin) and LGFA President Marie Hickey.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.