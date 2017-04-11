Dessie Dolan appointed as Renault Ireland ambassador 19 April 2017





Dessie Dolan with Country Operations Manager for Renault Ireland, Patrick Magee and his All-New Renault Mégane Grand Coupé. Dessie Dolan with Country Operations Manager for Renault Ireland, Patrick Magee and his All-New Renault Mégane Grand Coupé.

Former Westmeath footballer Dessie Dolan has been announced as the latest Renault Ireland ambassador.

A well respected GAA figure, the recently retired Dessie played for his county for over 16 years at senior level. A proud Athlone man, Dessie was awarded a GAA All-Star in 2004 and has represented Ireland on 10 occasions against the Aussies in the International Rules Series. He holds the unique distinction of having received both a Leinster senior county medal and Leinster club medal, along with winning seven county championships with his club Garrycastle. The dad-of-two now features regularly on RTÉ's The Sunday Game as a GAA pundit and as an analyst and co-commentator for RTÉ Radio.

Dessie is now on the road in a sleek and stylish All-New Renault Mégane Grand Coupé. This charismatic car is a real head-turner with its saloon body, dynamic lines and generous proportions. It has a style of its own; both lively and elegant with an immaculate finish.

Patrick Magee, Country Operations Manager, Renault Ireland: “We’re thrilled to have Westmeath footballing legend Dessie on board with us in one of our newest, most stylish cars. Dessie joins former Dublin footballer Alan Brogan and Kerry football legend Marc O’Se on our Renault panel of GAA experts which will travel to various dealerships around the country during the Championship for lively discussions on upcoming games”.

Dessie Dolan said: "I am delighted to join the Renault Ireland team and become an ambassador for such a progressive and strong brand. As part of The Sunday Game, I’m always on the move to different locations around the country for matches, and I can't think of a better way to get around than in my stylish new Renault Mégane Grand Coupé. Renault is, and always has been, a strong supporter of the GAA and I’m thrilled to be on board as the newest brand ambassador!”

Dessie joins style expert Darren Kennedy, broadcaster Ian Dempsey, fashion icon Lorraine Keane, Ireland’s happiest ‘pear’ of twins, David and Stephen Flynn from The Happy Pear, triathlete Carolyn Hayes, fellow GAA legend Alan Brogan and ex-rally superstar Rosemary Smith as Renault Ireland brand ambassadors.