Spotted at the Crucible today...

19 April 2017

Offaly and Donegal jerseys on show at the 2017 Betfred World Snooker Championship!

GAA rivalries are put aside as Offaly and Donegal jerseys are represented at the 2017 Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Last week it was a Kerry fan who was spotted at The Masters in Augusta while, this week, it's the turn of Offaly and Donegal to sport their colours.

They were obviously interested in what snooker legend Steve Davis had to say...




