Team news: Deise make one enforced change 19 April 2017





Waterford minor footballers face Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis tonight.

Waterford have made one enforced change for tonight's Munster MFC play-off clash against Clare in Ennis (throw-in 6.30pm) as Tom Looby replaces the suspended Billy Power.

Ballinacourty clubman Looby slots in at right half-forward in the absence of Power who received a straight red card in the Deise's 1-10 to 0-9 quarter-final defeat to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds seven days ago.

Gaultier pair Dale and Conor Cullinane start ahead of Reece Stringer and John Devine once again after being part of two late changes to the starting fifteen last week.

Waterford (Munster MFC v Clare): Aaron Beresford; Michael Horgan, Dale Cullinane, Sam Murphy Nix; Mark Twomey, Shane Ahern, Conor Kilgannon; Mick Devine, Conor Cullinane; Tom Looby, Dan Booth, Sean Whelan Barrett; Stephen Curry, Darragh O'Keeffe, Tom Barron.