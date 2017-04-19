Moorehouse focused on SHC 19 April 2017





Bray Emmets and Wicklow's Christy Moorehouse.

Wicklow captain Christy Moorehouse is adamant that their year will count for nothing unless they have a good Christy Ring Cup campaign.

Having reached the NHL 2B final where they lost to a strong Meath outfit, the point could be made that Wicklow have already made huge progress in 2017.

However, Moorehouse was keen to stress to the Wicklow People that their early season form will count for nothing when they take on London at Arklow on Sunday.

“What we need to do now is just keep going and try to forget about both competitions (Kehoe Cup and NHL) and focus on the Christy Ring,” said Moorehouse.

“I think it’s healthy after you’re beaten in a final to get a few games to reflect on it and we came back the Thursday night after the league final.”

He added: “With London next week, it’s a big step but if we can get over that one everything will be rosy again so that’s the one we’re looking forward too.

“With London it’s a case of expect the unexpected really. They have great players and they can bring in players at any time but it’s just a matter of us turning up and implementing our game on them instead of waiting to see what they have so it’s going to be tough.”