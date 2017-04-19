'Having a senior team here, it's fantastic' 19 April 2017





Cavan hurling coach Seamus Hughes says the mood is very positive ahead of Saturday’s Lory Meagher Cup opener.

The Breffni men welcome Warwickshire to Kingspan Breffni Park (throw-in 2pm) for their first competitive senior hurling game in six years after disbanding midway through the 2011 season.

Having taken no part in the National League, the Blues have been preparing behind the scenes with former Tipperary defender Dinny Cahill and Hughes says the mood is upbeat in the camp ahead of this weekend.

“The boys are really looking forward to the game at the weekend,” the Cootehill man told The Anglo-Celt. “Obviously there’s a good buzz, playing on the main pitch in Breffni again after so many years, having a senior team here, it’s fantastic.

“Obviously for the group of lads that are here and especially for the lads who played senior hurling before, it’s nice to be back and it’s given them an outlet. But when you’re working – and we have been working for the last seven or eight years from the ground up – on it and lads get to 17 and 18, they want to see a senior team there that they can strive towards.

“It’s your flagship team in the county. Every other county has had one over the last number of years, including the teams across the water, and now the map is finally complete.”

On Saturday’s opposition, which boasts the likes of former Antrim star Liam Watson, Hughes added: “Warwickshire have been there for a number of years, they’ve played in finals and the way things have gone in the last few years, Warwickshire have actually benefited because they’ve got quite a few lads who would have been playing at county level at home. They have a good experienced team, it will be a good test for our lads.”