Murphy ready for Ring assault 19 April 2017





Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy believes his side are primed for the Christy Ring Cup.

This Sunday afternoon, the Garden County welcome London to Arklow in the opening round of the second tier All-Ireland SHC.

Following a decent league campaign that saw them reach the 2B final, Wicklow head into the championship in a confident mood, but Murphy stressed to the Wicklow People that they won’t be looking beyond this weekend's game.

“We will take this Christy Ring one game at a time,” stated the Wexford native. “I think this is a huge game for Wicklow. For the panel ourselves, for the county board and for the supporters of Wicklow in the sense that it is crucial to win the first game in the Christy Ring.

“If we win this game it is massive because it gives us another two games in the competition irrespective of if we lost them. If you lose next Sunday, it gives us the fear of drawing Kildare, Carlow or Antrim and that would be a huge challenge.

“If you lose two games you’re staring at a relegation final so the London game is one we want to try and win next Sunday and we’re looking no further than that.”