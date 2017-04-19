Duffy eyes Lory Meagher glory 19 April 2017





Fermanagh players celebrate after their Lory Meagher Cup final success over Sligo at Croke Park in 2015.

Despite a poor league campaign, Fermanagh manager Sean Duffy is quietly confident that they can make a mark on the Lory Meagher Cup.

The fourth tier All-Ireland SHC begins this weekend as Fermanagh face Leitrim in the opening round.

Duffy stressed to the Fermanagh Herald that this is a must win game for his young charges.

“This is the competition we set as our target from the start of the year, there is no secret in that,” said Duffy.

“And this opening game at the weekend against Leitrim is a must win affair for us if we are to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the final.

“There are bigger fish down the line, Warwickshire and Sligo, so if we are to have any aspirations of winning the title, this Leitrim game is one that just has to be won.”