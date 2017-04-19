O Muineachain wary of Mayo challenge 19 April 2017





Niall O Muineachain clears his lines for Kildare as Meath's James Kelly and Sean Quigley close in. Niall O Muineachain clears his lines for Kildare as Meath's James Kelly and Sean Quigley close in.

Kildare midfielder Niall O Muineachain has stressed that they would be foolish to take Mayo for granted in Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup opener.

The Lilywhites are one of the favourites to lift the title this year, their first since 2014.

Plying their trade in Division 2A this year, Kildare had a decent league campaign, while Mayo were lucky to survive a relegation play-off in 2B.

O Muineachain is experienced enough to know that they cannot afford to be over confident as they wind up their preparations ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I would imagine that we will be the favourites for the game but that means nothing,” stated O Muineachain.

“I have been to Mayo and lost to them in the Christy Ring. They are definitely a team who can cause an upset, especially the first day out.

“They will come out all guns blazing; they are the hosts and are a good side. We played them two years ago in the Christy Ring and were nine points down at half-time but we managed to kick on to win the game well in the second half.

“But they are a good team who we can’t afford to give them opportunities like that again because they will punish you.”