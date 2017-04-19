McGrath not concerned about Donoghue's inside info 19 April 2017





Tipperary's Noel McGrath.

Tipperary's Noel McGrath.

Tipperary ace Noel McGrath has played down the significance of Galway manager Micheal Donoghue's past involvement with the Premier County in advance of Sunday's league final showdown.

Donoghue was a member of Eamon O'Shea's Tipp backroom team in 2014/2015 but McGrath isn't concerned about any inside information that the Tribe boss may possess.

"Obviously he's trained some of us before and has been involved with some of us but I suppose you can talk as much as you want about what could happen or what this lad knows or whatever,” he told The Irish Independent.

“I think once the ball is thrown in then a game just takes on a life of its own.

“You can prepare for all eventualities but I suppose whatever way a ball breaks or whatever way a refereeing decision goes could change the whole game ... at the end of the day none of us know what's going to happen on that field on Sunday.

“You just have to be ready to do the best you can in whatever situation you are left in. So I don't know is it as much an advantage as people make it out to be that he was involved with us before.

“Maybe it will be. We'll see on Sunday.”