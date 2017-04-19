Armagh's Mallon hangs up his inter-county boots

19 April 2017

Armagh's Andy Mallon.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Joe Kernan has led the tributes to long-serving Armagh defender Andy Mallon who has brought the curtain down on his inter-county career.

33-year-old Mallon joined the Orchard County squad following the 2002 All-Ireland SFC breakthrough but the Dublin-based electrician has decided to hang up the inter-county boots.

The Irish News reports that the veteran defender, a four -time Ulster SFC medalist and an All-Star in 2005, has informed manager Kieran McGeeney of his decision and Kernan remarked: “Like all players who come to the end of their career, it's sad to see him finish but Andy had a fantastic career and he has the medals to prove it.

“We went close to giving him the full quota with an All-Ireland medal but unfortunately we weren't good enough, or luck wasn't with us on the day.”

Kernan added: “Barring the odd injury here or there he was very dependable. I brought him in because, one, I wanted to freshen it up and, two, because he was the future.”




