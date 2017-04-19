"The first Tipperary player should have left him on his arse" 19 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Former Offaly hurler Daithi Regan has strongly criticised Davy Fitzgerald's actions during last Sunday's Allianz HL semi-final.

The Faithful County man was a guest on Newstalk's Off The Ball last night and he didn't hold back when giving his verdict on the Wexford manager's pitch incursion.

“I think he let Wexford down,” Regan said.

“It is back to typical Davy, to be honest with you. He does so much right, he brings such a buzz to Wexford. He has lifted the Wexford lads.

“To come out and say it was premeditated and that he wanted to give his players a lift - that is rubbish.

“To run out on the pitch and get involved, my own view when I saw it - the first Tipperary player should have left him on his arse. If you are a manager and you go out like that, that is what you deserve.”