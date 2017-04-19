Maher blow for Laois 19 April 2017





Laois' Stephen Maher with David King of Offaly.

Laois are sweating over the fitness of Stephen Maher ahead of Sunday’s Leinster SHC round robin opener against Westmeath.

Maher had returned to full fitness from a broken finger, but a hamstring injury sustained when training with his club Clough-Ballacolla sees him as a major doubt for the weekend clash at O’Moore Park.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly has a number of injuries to contend with as Matthew Whelan, Ryan Mullaney, John Lennon, Cha Dwyer. Leigh Bergin and Podge Lawlor are all on the treatment table at the moment.

The loss of such experienced players is a huge blow to Laois as they need to get off to a good start in the campaign.

There is better news for Dwane Palmer who returns having missed their last league game with a dead leg.