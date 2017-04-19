Fitz: We've still a lot more to do 19 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Tipperary manager Michael Ryan shake hands.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Tipperary manager Michael Ryan shake hands.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Despite guiding his charges to promotion and the NHL semi-final, Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has stressed that they are far from the finished article.

The Model County won a lot of plaudits for their displays in the league as they defeated the likes of Galway and Limerick to gain promotion from 1B back to 1A and then they defeated Kilkenny in the NHL quarterfinal.

Their run came to an end at the hands of All-Ireland champions Tipperary last weekend, but not before Wexford pushed their more illustrious opponents all the way.

For 60 minutes, there was little or nothing between the sides, and then Tipp pounced for an unanswered 2-04 which catapulted them to an eleven-point victory.

Fitzgerald was proud of his team after the game, but stressed to the Wexford People that they still had plenty to work on.

“Obviously, we’ve done pretty ok. Anyone playing Tipperary knows they’ll be in a game,” stated Fitzgerald.

“I think we’ve come a long way, but I’ve said repeatedly, I think we’ve still a lot more to do. There is stuff there, there are good lads there.

“Over the next year or so, we’ll make it. I keep saying it to them in Wexford, ‘just give us time’.