Tullamore to host ultimate U21 football final

18 April 2017

A general view of O'Connor Park, Tullamore.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The 2017 All-Ireland U21 FC decider between Dublin and Galway has been fixed for O'Connor Park.

Fresh from their semi-final victories over Donegal and Kerry respectively, the Leinster and Connacht champions will do battle at the midlands venue at 5pm on Saturday week to see who claims the last-ever national title in this grade.

Next year, the U21 football championship will be replaced by a new under 20 competition.

Dublin are bidding for their fifth All-Ireland (and a fourth since 2010), while the Tribesmen have collected this title on five occasions already.




Most Read Stories

Tipp attack tuned in, says DJ

Fitzsimons' dual cause for concern

"I don't lie awake at night thinking about what Joe is going to say about me"

Burke: Tribe focussed on keeping it tight

Tipp's telepathy telling - Kelly

Farrell supports U21 KO


Android app on Google Play