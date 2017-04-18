Tullamore to host ultimate U21 football final 18 April 2017





A general view of O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The 2017 All-Ireland U21 FC decider between Dublin and Galway has been fixed for O'Connor Park.



Fresh from their semi-final victories over Donegal and Kerry respectively, the Leinster and Connacht champions will do battle at the midlands venue at 5pm on Saturday week to see who claims the last-ever national title in this grade.

Next year, the U21 football championship will be replaced by a new under 20 competition.

Dublin are bidding for their fifth All-Ireland (and a fourth since 2010), while the Tribesmen have collected this title on five occasions already.