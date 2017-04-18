Farrell supports U21 KO 18 April 2017





Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell is backing the GAA's decision to disband the U21 football championship.

Farrell's charges will lock horns with Galway on Saturday week in the last-ever All-Ireland final in this grade, which is due to be replaced by a new U20 competition in 2018 in a move to ease player burnout.

The U20 FC will be staged between June and August, with players barred from participating in both U20 and senior intercounty championship football in the same calendar year.

“I can see how it makes sense. I was probably one of the supporters of that call at the time," the Dubs boss told The Irish News. “In my role with the GPA we'd suggested this was probably the way forward because there are so many players now that are capable.

“It's not like years ago where the U21 was a bridge between minor and senior. Strength and conditioning-wise, players are capable at a younger age of moving up to the senior ranks, and there's just such a burden on them at college, club, U21 for those who are good enough.

“It's too much to ask of players and that's why I support the concept of it from a player welfare perspective. But the U21 competition will be a loss. It'll be interesting to see what the U20 gives us. It could give us more of the same and that would be great too.”