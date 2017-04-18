Harte: Tipp no one-man team 18 April 2017





Galway's Aidan Harte and Jack O'Connor of Wexford.

Aidan Harte points out that Tipperary will take stopping on Sunday - even without Seamus Callanan.

The talismanic Callanan will sit out the national hurling league final with a broken thumb but Galway corner back Harte knows the Tribesmen still face an uphill struggle against the All-Ireland champions:

"Seamus Callanan is one of the best hurlers in the game and we wish him a speedy recovery, but the Tipp team doesn't revolve around whether he's playing or not," he told RTE.

"In the semi-final against Wexford you saw Michael Breen and John O'Dwyer coming on in the second half, so we know the strength in depth they have. We're under no illusions as to the challenge we face on Sunday.

"Our main objective at the start of the year was to win promotion back to Divison 1A. It didn't work out that day against Wexford but that was the middle of February and we certainly weren't going to down tools then. We took the league game by game from there on and thankfully we're in the final now."