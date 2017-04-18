"I don't lie awake at night thinking about what Joe is going to say about me" 18 April 2017





Kerry's Colm Cooper lifts the Sam Maguire cup

Colm Cooper won't be losing any sleep over what Joe Brolly says about him.

When the Kerry legend announced his intercounty retirement a fortnight ago, the tributes to his greatness came thick and fast, but Brolly - as is his wont - controversially went against the grain, claiming that people were "over eulogising" a player who had lacked the "warrior mentality".

"I take Joe for what he is. He is a very outspoken pundit. He likes to go against the grain sometimes just to create the bait," Cooper stated on RTE Radio this morning.

"I certainly don’t lie awake at night thinking about what Joe is going to say about me. In the earlier part of my career, he thought I was a fantastic player. In the latter years, he has changed a little bit.

"I played for Kerry and Dr Crokes to win medals and challenge for titles, not to satisfy Joe’s needs or what he thinks about my character.

"If I let Joe get to me I don’t think I’d ever tog out. He has his views and I think he gets a kick out of winding Kerry people up as well and they always bit back a bit as well which he loves. I don’t take it too seriously."