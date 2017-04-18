Fitzsimons' dual cause for concern 18 April 2017





Frank Fitzsimons points out that a number of Antrim's footballers are playing both codes with their clubs.

As the Saffrons continue preparations for their tricky Ulster SFC opener against Donegal, the likes of Deaghlan Lynch, Donal Nugent, Brendan Bradley and Stephen Beatty are all playing football and hurling with their clubs, which places added pressure on Antrim's challenge of keeping everybody fit:

"When you look at Ryan Murray's injury, and then you see that his brother Conor was handed a two-game suspension from the game against Armagh in the league, you can see we have something to worry about," co-manager Fitzsimons notes in The Belfast Telegraph.

"But then you have to take into account that we have boys in our squad who are serving their clubs in two codes and that will cause us concern between now and the Ulster championship match against this strong Donegal side.

"Whether players are participating at club level or county in two codes is largely irrelevant, the fact of the matter is that they are playing more games and perhaps run a higher risk of injury.

"However, this is something that we have to live with. The players make their choices and we have to respect that. I know that these boys definitely still want to play football for Antrim and that's the main thing."