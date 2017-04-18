Burke: Tribe focussed on keeping it tight 18 April 2017





Galway's David Burke leads out his team.

David Burke says Galway's tactic against Limerick in Sunday's hurling league semi-final was simply to keep it tight.

The impressive Tribesmen breezed through to a meeting with All-Ireland champions Tipperary in this weekend's decider and team captain Burke has lifted the lid on their Gaelic Grounds stroll:

"We played heads-up hurling really, to be honest," the St Thomas ace told The Irish Daily Star. "We said we'd just have to work that bit harder in the half-forward line than we did the last day.

"We knew they would be shooting because they did that the last day as well so we just put them under pressure.

"They got the goal downfield, there is nothing else you can do, just put them under pressure, they might go wide. Up the field, we were putting the ball into space and the two lads [Conor Cooney and Cathal Mannion] inside were getting a few points.

"That was it, really. It was nothing major tactically, just keep it tight, use the space and put pressure on their shooters"