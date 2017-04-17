Injury blow for Tipp as Callanan breaks thumb

17 April 2017

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan shoots at goal against Offaly.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Tipperary's All Star forward Seamus Callanan will miss Sunday's league final after suffering a broken thumb in the semi-final win over Wexford.

Tipp FM reported the news this evening that the Drom-Inch man sustained the injury and is definitely out of the league decider against Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds.

The All-Ireland holders open their championship defence against Cork on May 21 and the race is now on for Callanan to be fit for that game.




