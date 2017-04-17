Injury blow for Tipp as Callanan breaks thumb 17 April 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan shoots at goal against Offaly.

Tipperary's All Star forward Seamus Callanan will miss Sunday's league final after suffering a broken thumb in the semi-final win over Wexford.

Tipp FM reported the news this evening that the Drom-Inch man sustained the injury and is definitely out of the league decider against Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds.

The All-Ireland holders open their championship defence against Cork on May 21 and the race is now on for Callanan to be fit for that game.

