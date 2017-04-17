Leinster MFC: Offaly off to a flier 17 April 2017





Offaly 3-18

Wexford 0-6

Cian Johnston bagged a brace of goals as Offaly routed Wexford in the first game of this year's Leinster minor football championship at Bellefield today.

The Faithful will face neighbours Westmeath in the first round proper in five days' time following a dominant performance in Enniscorthy. Points from Mark Newman (two), Johnson and Nathan Poland handed them an early 0-4 to 0-0 lead before Jamie Myler replied with two for the hosts. But it continued to be one-way traffic as Conor Lynam, Johnson (two) and Adam Owens added points to give Offaly a 0-9 to 0-3 lead at the interval.

Farrell and Lynam had further points before the former raised the game's first green flag six minutes after the restart. Sean Ibbotson and Lynam extended the visitors' advantage before Johnson completed the rout with goals in the 48th and 55th minutes.