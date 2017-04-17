HS hurling team of the week 17 April 2017





Tipperary's Noel McGrath celebrates after scoring a goal against Wexford.

League finalists Tipperary and Galway both have six representatives on our team of the week following their respective semi-final wins yesterday...

1. Darren Gleeson (Tipperary)



Overall enjoyed a quiet day at the office but, when called into action, he saved a penalty from Mark Fanning.



2. Adrian Tuohy (Galway)



Handed man-marking duties on Cian Lynch, the Galway defender came out on top in that individual battle.



3. James Barry (Tipperary)



Galway's full-forward line trio scored a total of 1-10 against Limerick so Barry & Co will have to be on their toes in the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.



4. Aidan Harte (Galway)



Made some timely interventions in the second-half as Limerick tried unsuccessfully to gain a foothold in the game at the Gaelic Grounds.



5. Padraig Mannion (Galway)



Played a part in the build-up to Conor Cooney's second-half goal and also chipped in with a point for good measure.



6. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)



The Treaty County captain stood up well to the Galway challenge but too many of his team-mates were found wanting on this occasion.



7. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)



O'Keeffe and his Wexford team-mates battled to the end but, on the day, they had no answer to Tipperary's superior fire power.



8. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)



The industrious Premier County midfielder contributed 1-2 to his side's cause against the Model County.



9. Michael Breen (Tipperary)



Introduced at half-time by Michael Ryan, he exerted a big infuence on the second-half proceedings in Nowlan Park and sent over four points.



10. Conor Johnston (Antrim)



The Saffrons made picked up their 16th Ulster SHC title in-a-row at Johnston hit Armagh for 3-5 in Owenbeg.



11. Joe Canning (Galway)



Was uncharacteristically off target with a number of efforts in the first-half but found his range on the resumption and finished the contest with 0-7 (6 frees) to his name.



12. Cathal Mannion (Galway)



Along with Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney, Mannion, who raised four white flags, was a constant thorn in the side of the Limerick full-back line.



13. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)



Picked up the 'man-of-the-match' award after a five star performance that yielded 2-2.



14. John McGrath (Tipperary)



Another leading contender for 'man-of-the-match' honours, the older of the McGrath brothers also racked up 2-2.



15. Conor Cooney (Galway)



The stand-out performer for Micheal Donoghue's side, his 56th minute goal was the highlight of a fine individual display.