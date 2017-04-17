Mulcahy: You didn't see Michael Ryan running in like that 17 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Tomas Mulcahy has described Davy Fitzgerald's antics during yesterday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final as 'unacceptable'.

Speaking to the RTE Sport GAA podcast, the former Cork All-Ireland winning captain condemned the Wexford manager's decision to run onto the field and clash with Tipperary's Jason Forde.

“We all know what Davy is about," Mulcahy said.

“We know he's passionate, and that's fantastic, and it brings an awful lot to the game. I'm sure it's bringing an awful lot to the dressing-room.

“Behind all that he has a bit of a hurling brain and he puts an awful lot into teams and building camaraderie. He's fantastic at that, but I think it was just unacceptable from his side of things.

"You cannot enter the field of play. You cannot be squaring up to opponents. You cannot be shouldering players. Maybe the disappointment was from the referee, that he actually let him go back on to the sideline.

“I thought he should have been put up into the stand. It could have been a serious free-for-all if other players had joined in. There were frees given against Tipperary were everyone felt they were harsh frees. You didn't see Michael Ryan running in off the field. He's not allowed to cross the white line to go in and challenge a player.

“It's not good enough. He's a linesman beside him, he can air his grievances to the linesman, there's a fourth official behind him, but all he wanted to do was go in to Diarmuid Kirwan and it could have turned out to be pretty nasty. When he sees it again he’ll agree he was out of order.”