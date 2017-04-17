Limerick were lifeless, laments Daly 17 April 2017





Anthony Daly has criticised Limerick's performance in their 10-point defeat to Galway.

The two-time All-Ireland winning Clare captain, who coaches the Limerick minors, laments the lack of fight shown by John Kiely's side in his Irish Examiner column.

"There was no life in the players, but the most damning indictment of the performance was the lack of intensity they brought to the fight," he wrote.

"After the Limerick minors were narrowly beaten by Tipperary in Thurles 12 days ago, John Mulqueen, our manager, praised the players afterwards for dying with their boots on. We didn’t win but we played the Limerick way — with fire and passion and real intensity. And we had a real cut.

"I don’t think Limerick can play any other way, but there was none of that yesterday. What summed it up for me was a sideline cut Gearóid Hegarty stood over in the first half. It took him seven seconds before he took the cut because nobody was moving or giving him an option."

Daly's comments are sure to provide plenty of motivation for Limerick ahead of their Munster SHC clash with his native county on June 4.