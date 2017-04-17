'A good hurler wouldn't have said that about anyone' 17 April 2017





It seems a recent comment made by Armagh forward Cathal Carvill was the motivation behind Antrim's facile Ulster SHC final victory.

The Saffrons lifted the Liam Harvey Cup for the 16th year in-a-row at Owenbeg yesterday following a 5-22 to 1-12 drubbing of Armagh and afterwards their hat-trick hero Conor Johnston took aim at Carvill, who had suggested beforehand that he had got the better of Johnston's brother Ciaran when the sides met in the Allianz League at the Athletic Grounds a few weeks ago.

"We played against them earlier on in the year and I came up against my old foe Ciaran Johnston and I think I got the better of him that day and, you know, I look forward to going into battle with him again," Carvill said last week.

"You want to test yourself against the best and Antrim are the kingpins at the minute, but we feel we've enough to take them off their perch."

Conor Johnston hit back by telling the Belfast Telegraph: "It was hard, but once we saw what Cathal Carvill said in the paper, that really did spur us on. We were going out all guns blazing to win that. It wasn't important until he brought that into the paper.

"It was more about giving them a lesson, what they deserved, because they didn't show much respect. A good hurler wouldn't have said that about anyone."