GAA tweets of the week 17 April 2017





Wexford Manager Davy Fitzgerald Wexford Manager Davy Fitzgerald

Davy Fitz features prominently in this week's round-up of Twitter activity...

Can someone explain to me how has Davy Fitzgerald not been stretched out on the broad of his back by someone at this stage -enough is enough — bernard flynn (@bernardflynn15) April 17, 2017

That Davy Fitzgerald incident is a disgrace! Should absolutely be slapped with a ban. There's a line between passion and stupidity. — Ray Connellan (@connellanray) April 17, 2017

No comment, not going to open my mouth or make any remark either way, just gonna leave this here. Make of it what you will. #GAA pic.twitter.com/dkLngMZzgv — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) April 16, 2017

What an absolute rout by @TipperaryGAA !! Forwards lethal. Davy's outburst ridiculous !!! — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 16, 2017

That sort of stuff use to annoy me when he was over Waterford and Clare. Now he's over Wexford I love it #gwandavy #freeout — Redmond Barry (@ReddBarry) April 16, 2017

Scandalous decision to allow that goal. The corner back was clearly fouled — Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) April 16, 2017

Surely it's time for @officialgaa to reform the hurling championship. @UlsterGAA hurling championship again doing nothing for any county. — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) April 16, 2017

Disappointing performance for @Kerry_Official u21s but fair play to @Galway_GAA.They went for it. a lot of these kerry lads will make it — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 15, 2017

— Paul Geaney (@Geaney15) April 15, 2017

The full back for @Galway_GAA is having some match. An old style type of full back but a lad that looks natural playing ball too. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) April 15, 2017

Great to see the @RahenyGAA lads dominating in the semi final. Fair play to the 21s — Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) April 15, 2017

Have referees completely lost the plot. Such a brutal black card. A lot to be said for a bit common sense. #donvdub — Sean Quigley (@Sean_Quigley15) April 15, 2017

What a great day in @ITCarlowGAA for @Carlow_GAA Coaching Conference. Superb event superb facilities. Credit all concerned — Turlough O Brien (@TurloughCarlow) April 15, 2017