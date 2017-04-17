GAA tweets of the week

Davy Fitz features prominently in this week's round-up of Twitter activity...
Can someone explain to me how has Davy Fitzgerald not been stretched out on the broad of his back by someone at this stage -enough is enough
That Davy Fitzgerald incident is a disgrace! Should absolutely be slapped with a ban. There's a line between passion and stupidity.
No comment, not going to open my mouth or make any remark either way, just gonna leave this here. Make of it what you will. #GAA pic.twitter.com/dkLngMZzgv
What an absolute rout by @TipperaryGAA !! Forwards lethal. Davy's outburst ridiculous !!!
That sort of stuff use to annoy me when he was over Waterford and Clare. Now he's over Wexford I love it #gwandavy #freeout
Scandalous decision to allow that goal. The corner back was clearly fouled
Really think we have a problem in this house. #addicted #physical pic.twitter.com/9dXSD79JQM
Surely it's time for @officialgaa to reform the hurling championship. @UlsterGAA hurling championship again doing nothing for any county.
Disappointing performance for @Kerry_Official u21s but fair play to @Galway_GAA.They went for it. a lot of these kerry lads will make it
The full back for @Galway_GAA is having some match. An old style type of full back but a lad that looks natural playing ball too.
Great to see the @RahenyGAA lads dominating in the semi final. Fair play to the 21s
Have referees completely lost the plot. Such a brutal black card. A lot to be said for a bit common sense. #donvdub
What a great day in @ITCarlowGAA for @Carlow_GAA Coaching Conference. Superb event superb facilities. Credit all concerned
Young Mohamed scored his first goal for @Davitts1912 U10. Great to see, all the way from Aleppo in Syria. #gaafamily #smile @AontroimGAA pic.twitter.com/ZZ7p25c0Vo