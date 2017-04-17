Muhammad is a hurling natural! 17 April 2017





General view of an Antrim flag.

©INPHO/James Crombie. General view of an Antrim flag.©INPHO/James Crombie.

A photo of a young Syrian refugee who has just started playing hurling with a club in Belfast has gone viral.

Muhammad Al Haj Kadour scored two goals on his debut for Michael Davitts against St. Gall's in an U10 match on Saturday. He and his family recently moved to the Lower Falls area of the city after fleeing war-torn Aleppo.

“We would train weekly on a Tuesday night on the park in the Lower Falls on the 3G. He started coming along and was very, very keen," Michael Davitts mentor Micheal O'Brien explained to the Belfast Telegraph.

“Some of his family do not speak English, but they have embraced it and he had been along to a few training sessions. He came along to the match and he actually scored two goals yesterday. But the smile on this child’s face, and the background from where he was, is a pleasure to me."

Micheal added: “He is really, really keen, really fit, fast and he loves the game. Even when he goes to block a ball he has the stick right up.

“Seeing the picture of him in the ‘ready’ position, I didn’t think I would have got the response on Twitter that I did. It's gone viral."