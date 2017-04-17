What they said ... the weekend in quotes 17 April 2017





Galway's Joe Canning with supporters at the end of the game Galway's Joe Canning with supporters at the end of the game

“I won't do it again if that's any consolation.”

Davy Fitzgerald promised he'll be on his best behaviour on the sideline from now on!

“We never fail to have a good game with Galway. We set it out really early in the year that we wanted to have a real go at this league and try and win it. That story hasn't changed.”

The Gaelic Grounds will host the decider between Michael Ryan's Tipperary and Galway next Sunday.

“There are only two national titles you can go for. In that regard, it is nice to be there. Our aim at the outset of the league was to go as far as we can and to get us as close as possible to the championship.”

A final date with the Premier County is ideal preparation for the championship for Micheal Donoghue and the Tribesmen.

“Things just didn't happen for them out on the field there today. I can't put my finger on exactly why that was. We put a lot of effort in over the last few weeks building up to this game. That is the challenge for Limerick hurling, to put successive performance together.”

Limerick's inconsistency is a major concern for John Kiely.

“It was more about giving them a lesson, what they deserved, because they didn't show much respect. A good hurler wouldn't have said that about anyone.”

Comments made by Armagh Cathal Carvill about his brother Ciaran provided Antrim's hat-trick hero Conor Johnston with plenty of motivation in advance of the Ulster SHC final.

“I think Galway were better, but certainly on the day we didn't seem to get a lot of breaks.”

A disappointed Kerry U-21 manager Jack O'Connor wasn't impressed with the performance of Kildare referee Brendan Cawley at Cusack Park on Saturday.

“Right from the day that we met, you could sense from our lads that they were on a mission. They were going to give it everything they had and thankfully it worked out well for us.”

Galway's march to the All-Ireland U-21 decider has come as no surprise to manager Gerry Fahy.

“Donegal were probably flat coming into this. Their schedule was hectic. They would want to be superhuman for that not to have an impact and that counted against them.”



Dessie Farrell guided Dublin to a fourth All-Ireland U-21 final appearance since 2010.

“Winning Ulster, you'd like to have a night and enjoy it after all the hard work, but we couldn't. But as I say, fair play to Dublin, they had their homework done and they looked much fresher and are well marshalled under Dessie Farrell. They have a serious chance in that All-Ireland final.”

Donegal boss Declan Bonner took his hat off to the Dubs.