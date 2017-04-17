McGrath: Davy went a step too far 17 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Tipperary manager Michael Ryan shake hands.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Tipperary manager Michael Ryan shake hands.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Ken McGrath believes Davy Fitzgerald will regret his actions during yesterday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final.

The Wexford manager ran onto the pitch to get involved in a heated exchange with Tipperary's Jason Forde moments after Noel McGrath scored a contentious goal. Referee Diarmuid Kirwan took no action at the time, but Fitzgerald could be facing a retrospective ban.

Speaking on RTE's League Sunday, McGrath - who served as a selector under Fitzgerald when he was Waterford manager - stated: "We all know he’s an unbelievably passionate man. He was probably aggrieved, it was a free at an important stage of the game.

"He overstepped the mark being out on the pitch.

"Thankfully the players had common sense and it didn’t escalate. I’m sure sitting at home he probably regrets what he did, but that’s Davy. He wears his heart on his sleeve.

"I think the Wexford players got a lift from it, but it’s not what you want to see."