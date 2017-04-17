Dublin SFC throws in this week 17 April 2017





St Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Dublin SFC gets underway this week.

Regarded as the most competitive football championship in the country, there is a full round of first round games scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are five games down for decision on Thursday with Parnell Park hosting a double-header which features St. Jude's v Naomh Mearnog and 2016 All-Ireland club champions Ballyboden St. Enda's v St. Oliver Plunkett's / Eoghan Ruadh in the tie of the round. Kilmacud Crokes take on Erin's Isle in O'Toole Park, Parnells face Fingal Ravens in Balgriffin, while Whitehall Colmcille meet St. Mary's, Saggart at the 12th Lock.

Holders St. Vincent's begin their title defence against Round Towers, Clondalkin on Saturday at 6pm in Parnell Park.