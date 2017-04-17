We're on a mission, says Fahy 17 April 2017





Gerry Fahy.

Gerry Fahy.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gerry Fahy says Galway will be going all out to beat Dublin in the last-ever All-Ireland U21 football final on Saturday week.

The Tribesmen sprung a huge surprise against Kerry on Saturday and are now focused on finishing the job.

"Right from the day that we met, you could sense from our lads that they were on a mission. They were going to give it everything they had and thankfully it worked out well for us," the Galway manager told the Irish Independent.

"These lads hadn't done well at minor level, they would have been disappointed that things didn't go well for them. We were very determined to win a Connacht championship. We won that, we were hoping it wouldn't satisfy us and now we are in a final we are going to have a right good crack at it.

"We should give credit to our team as we have good technical footballers. That made the difference. We were battle-hardened. We were tested all the way, we pushed every day we went out. Maybe it was a factor at the end."