'Galway seemed to get frees easier' 17 April 2017





Jack O'Connor was unhappy with the performance of referee Brendan Cawley after Kerry's shock All-Ireland U21FC semi-final loss to Galway on Saturday.

While conceding that the better side won, O'Connor felt the Kingdom's cause wasn't helped by the Kildare match official.

"I just thought on the day that we didn't get a whole pile of breaks from that man. Galway seemed to get frees a bit easier than we got frees," the Kerry manager complained in the Irish Independent.

"There was a case in point when Jordan Kiely appeared to be fouled on the Galway '21' and play went on and Galway wound up getting a handy enough free down the other side.

"Look, we are only splitting hairs there. I think Galway were better, but certainly on the day we didn't seem to get a lot of breaks."