Just the 3-14 for Tyrone star in club game 17 April 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Payton. Trillick's Lee Brennan and Danny Gorman of Killyclogher.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Payton.

Lee Brennan provided Tyrone manager Mickey Harte with a timely reminder of his scoring prowess when blasting 3-14 in a club game on Saturday.

The 2015 All-Ireland U21 winner, who only saw three minutes of action in the recent Allianz League campaign as a sub in Tyrone's first round win over Roscommon, racked up the huge tally in Trillick's Division 1 league encounter against Strabane Sigersons. Of the 3-14, 3-8 came from play as the St. Macartan's ran out easy 4-19 to 0-10 winners.

Brennan's haul betters the 2-16 the Allianz League's top scorer John Heslin famously posted for St. Loman's in their 2013 Westmeath SFC semi-final victory over Garrycastle.