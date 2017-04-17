Ulster SHC Shield final: Convery fires Derry past Tyrone 17 April 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. A general view of a Derry flag.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Derry 1-17

Tyrone 1-12

Ruairi Convery posted a dozen points as Derry reclaimed their place in the Ulster SHC proper for next season with victory over Tyrone in yesterday's Ulster Hurling Shield final at Carrickmore.

Convery was on fire from placed balls as the Oak Leafers chalked up their expected win. Tyrone were level three minutes into the second half thanks to a Damien Casey score, but points from Convery and a Gerald Bradley goal at the end of the third quarter pushed Derry seven clear.

The margin was back to three points when Justin Kelly netted with five minutes to go before a late Convery brace put the result beyond doubt.

Scorers - Derry: R Convery 0-12 (10 f, 1 sideline), G Bradley 1-2, P Cleary, M McGrath C Steele 0-1 each. Tyrone: D Casey 0-10 (9f), J Kelly 1-1, C Grogan 0-1

Derry: T McCloskey; R McCloskey, S Cassidy, R McCartney; P Cleary, M McGuigan, E Cassidy; B Og McGilligan, C McAllister; G Bradley, M McGrath, R Convery; J O'Dwyer, C Steele, C Waldron. Subs: O McCloskey for O'Dwyer (36), D Cartin for McCartney (45), G McCormick for Steele (55), T O'Kane for Waldron (73), B Quigley for Bradley (73).

Tyrone: C McElhatton; P McHugh, B Begley, S Muldoon; L Devlin, S Donnelly, T Morgan; A Kelly, J Kelly, C Grogan, P O'Kelly, C Cross; M Mulgrew, D Casey, B McGurk. Subs: D Marshall for Mulgrew (29), S Og Grogan for O'Kelly (45), R Devlin for Muldoon (52).

Ref: J Connors (Donegal).