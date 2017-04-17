Donoghue welcomes another game before championship 17 April 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue is delighted to have another competitive game ahead of the championship.

The Tribesmen eased past Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday to qualify for next Sunday's Allianz Hurling League final against Tipperary - their first since 2010.

"As I said during the week, there are only two national titles you can go for so it is nice to be in the league final," Donoghue is quoted as saying in the Irish Examiner.

“Our aim at the outset of the league was to go as far as we can and to get us as close as possible to our first championship game. I think we are coming into a bit of form. Obviously, we are delighted to be getting another competitive game next week and that’ll bring us closer to the championship.

“We’ve been keeping the heads down and taking it one game at a time, but now we are really glad to be in it.”

Donoghue acknowledged that Conor Cooney's 56th minute goal was the game's crucial score.

“We went in at half-time with a few points of a lead. In fairness to them, they came back at us in the second half and Conor’s goal came at an opportune time. That gave us a bit of daylight from there to the end," he added.