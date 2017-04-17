Fitz' could face sideline ban 17 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

A sideline ban could be in the offing for Davy Fitzgerald after he entered the pitch and clashed with Tipperary's Jason Forde during the Allianz Hurling League semi-final.

The Wexford manager said afterwards that he didn't regret the incident and was confident that he would escape punishment, but the fact that referee Diarmuid Kirwan took no action at the time leaves the door open for the CCCC to review the video and possibly impose a retrospective ban. Fitzgerald was in contravention of the rule which states that only a designated 'runner' can enter the playing area during the game.

If a sideline ban is imposed, Fitzgerald would be banished to the stands for Wexford's Leinster SHC quarter-final against one of the round-robin qualifiers on the weekend of May 27/28.

Forde could also be in hot water and will be anxious to avoid a suspension ahead of next Sunday's league final against Galway.