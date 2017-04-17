Ryan hails Breen impact 17 April 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan with his backroom team before his side's Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final clash against Wexford at Nowlan Park.

The peformance of substitute Michael Breen was one of the most pleasing aspects of yesterday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final win over Wexford for Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

Breen scored four points from play after coming on at half-time and Ryan enthused: "Yeah, almost an instant impact, which was great for him. And got his hands on the ball, and that's what it's all about up there. But four scores in 35 minutes is a very good return and it's just feeding that competition that we crave inside in Thurles, all the time."

Tipp finished with a flourish by hitting Wexford for 3-6, but Ryan was quck to acknowledge that they didn't have it all their own way.

"Wexford had great periods of ascendancy. We'll certainly be not happy at all about those. But look, they're a quality side - this is their first defeat in this league and that's not an accident."