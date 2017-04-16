"Goals are the winning of games" 16 April 2017





Tipperary's John McGrath celebrates after scoring a goal against Wexford.

The hard work on the training field stood Tipperary in good stead against Wexford today, according to John McGrath.

Michael Ryan's men hit the Model County with 2-4 without reply between the 59th and 64th minutes en route to recording an 11 point success at Nowlan Park.

“We're training hard for a couple of months now and we really benefited there in the last few minutes,” McGrath told TG4's GAA BEO before being presented with the 'man-of-the-match' accolade.

“We knew that we had it in the tank to finish out the game.”

John and his brother Noel each contributed 2-2 to the Premier County's winning tally of 5-18.

“Goals are the winning of games. It's going to be very hard for any opposition if the other team scores five goals.

“It all comes down to the ball going to the right man. You seen, even for Dan's pass to me, I knew I was getting that ball. That's just the attitude in the squad, the man in the best position gets the ball and it pays off.”