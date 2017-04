Gaelic Grounds to host league final 16 April 2017





Galway's Joe Canning with supporters after his side's Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final victory over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The GAA has announced that the Allianz HL Division 1 final between Galway and Tipperary will be played in the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday at 3.30pm.

It will be a double header with the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final involving Cork and Kilkenny which will throw in at 1.30pm.