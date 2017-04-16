Does Davy regret his actions? 16 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

When the dust had settled on today's Allianz HL semi-final between Tipperary and Wexford, Davy Fitzgerald was quizzed about his first-half pitch incursion.

Speaking to TG4's GAA BEO, the Model County boss stated he has no regrets about his actions which are likely to land him in hot water with the disciplinary powers-that-be.

Davy, who was of the opinion that his team should have been awarded a free prior to the Premier County's second goal, got involved in heated exchanges with Tipp players Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde.

“No,” he answered when asked: if he had a second chance would he do it any differently?

“I wouldn't because it's important to make the point it changed the game. Maybe plus the fact I was trying to get my own team going, they were after getting a blow, you're trying to rise them and get them going a small bit so there might have been two or three different things I was trying to do in that one.

“Do I know it's probably not the right thing? 100% but whatever will be out of it will be out of it, you accept that.

“You have to do what you think is the right thing to do for your team. I'd like to think I'll always fight for the team no matter what the story is, even whether I'm right or wrong. It's probably something I won't try again I'd say!”