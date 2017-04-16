Watch: Davy Fitz clashes with two Tipp players on pitch 16 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.

Tensions are running high in Nowlan Park today and Davy Fitzgerald is, quite literally, in the thick of the action!

The Wexford manager entered the field to play remonstrate with referee Diarmuid Kirwan after his side conceded a second goal to Tipperary during the first-half of today's Allianz HL semi-final.

What followed was a couple of exchanges with Tipp players Niall O'Meara and Jason Forde...

And this is why we love Davy Fitz. The pride and passion of the man. Game heating up #AllianzHurlingLeague pic.twitter.com/LVnB7t5kSt — Dan Mc Connell (@DanMcConnell94) April 16, 2017

What exactly does Davy Fitz have to do to get sent to the stands? — Eoin McDevitt (@EoinMcDevitt) April 16, 2017

No comment, not going to open my mouth or make any remark either way, just gonna leave this here. Make of it what you will. #GAA pic.twitter.com/dkLngMZzgv — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) April 16, 2017

Remember when @Stevie_Poacher got sent to the stands for a curse. Davy comes in and shoulders two players and nothing — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) April 16, 2017

That sort of stuff use to annoy me when he was over Waterford and Clare. Now he's over Wexford I love it #gwandavy #freeout — Redmond Barry (@ReddBarry) April 16, 2017