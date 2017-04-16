Watch: Davy Fitz clashes with two Tipp players on pitch
16 April 2017
Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Aidan Nolan clash with Jason Forde of Tipperary.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Tensions are running high in Nowlan Park today and Davy Fitzgerald is, quite literally, in the thick of the action!
The Wexford manager entered the field to play remonstrate with referee Diarmuid Kirwan after his side conceded a second goal to Tipperary during the first-half of today's Allianz HL semi-final.
What followed was a couple of exchanges with Tipp players Niall O'Meara and Jason Forde...