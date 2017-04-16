Cooney: we'll give final a good crack 16 April 2017





The Galway team stand for the national anthem.

Conor Cooney's return of 1-4 went a long way towards securing Galway's place in this year's Allianz HL final but he was keen to deflect the praise on to his team-mates out the field.

Speaking to TG4's GAA BEO, the 'man-of-the-match' highlighted the quality supply of ball that was sent in the direction of him and his full-forward line colleagues, Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion, against Limerick today.

“We were getting great service out the field, the boys were working the ball really well.

“They weren't just driving it in to us any old way, we were getting nice ball. When you're getting ball like that you can't help but get a few scores.”

The Tribesmen's reward is a first league final appearance in seven years next weekend.

“You can't beat matches. We're just delighted to have another competitive match and that's great preparation.

“We'll do our utmost to try and win a league. I know a few of the lads were there in 2010 but the majority of lads on that panel have not played in a league final so we'll give it a good crack and see how we go.”