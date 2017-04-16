Ulster SHC: Johnston raids the Orchard with a hat-trick

16 April 2017

Antrim's Conor Johnston.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

It was all one-way traffic in Owenbeg today as Antrim coasted to an Ulster SHC 16 in-a-row at Armagh's expense.

The scoreboard read 5-22 to 1-12 in the Saffron's favour when the final whistle sounded.

Conor Johnston helped himself to a hat-trick of goals for the winners while Paul Shiels and Neil McManus also got in on the goal scoring act.

Fiachra Bradley raised a green flag for the Orchard County but they trailed by 1-2 to 3-15 at the halfway stage.

The second-half followed a similar pattern as Antrim maintained their vice-like grip on the Liam Harvey Cup.

Derry manager Colm McGurk.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Derry came away from Carrickmore with the Ulster SH Shield in their possession following a 1-17 to 1-12 final win over Tyrone.

The Oak Leafers enjoyed a 0-9 to 0-6 interval advantage and finished with five points to spare.




