Marty enjoys impersonation fun 16 April 2017





Marty Morrissey.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Marty Morrissey.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mario Rosenstock and Oliver Callan have got plenty of mileage out of their Marty Morrissey impersonations and the man himself says he enjoys the fun.

In a wide ranging interview in today's Sunday Independent, RTE's Gaelic Games correspondent says: “It never crossed the line. It's always good fun.

“Like something I'd slag somebody about myself. And I've even gone on Mario's TV programme. Now I know the two of them (Rosenstock and Callan). So I say that doesn't bother me in the slightest. I enjoy the fun.”

Social media is, however, a different story, he says.

“When you put yourself out in the public domain you've got to be willing to take the good with the bad. It is hurtful and it can be difficult having to deal with it. Social media can be very negative.

“Now I've been lucky – genuinely, I don't get it. There are colleagues of mine who were on social media and who are now off it. Now on Twitter anything goes and they can hide behind anonymity, which is desperately unfair as well. So I would encourage people not to do this.

“I discovered a long time ago a philosophy that I can only be myself, I would love you to like me but I can't do anything about it if you don't. And all you can do is your best. You can't please all of them, that's what I am trying to say.”