Diarmuid Connolly's greatness brings responsibilities, says O'Rourke 16 April 2017





Referee Paddy Neilan shows Diarmuid Connolly a black card during the Allianz FL Division 1 final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Referee Paddy Neilan shows Diarmuid Connolly a black card during the Allianz FL Division 1 final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Colm O'Rourke has a word of advice for Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly.

The St Vincent's clubman's discipline was placed under the microscope again this week following his black card in last Sunday's Allianz FL Division 1 final defeat to Kerry and, writing in today's Sunday Independent, Meath legend O'Rourke says it's time he learned to cope with the 'close attention' that invariably comes his way.

“The play-acting of Diarmuid Connolly must be a concern to Dublin. Two black cards in a week, even if the black card against Monaghan was completely wrong. Connolly has to deal with close attention – just like all great players have to. Beating his man and getting on with the game should be his only concern.

“The only score that counts is on the scoreboard at the end of the game. Connolly seems hell-bent on settling his during games. All he has done is ensure even more players will wind him up. He should be old enough and wise enough to realise that greatness brings responsibilities, primarily to his own team.

“Every opposition would like Connolly on the line. He has made a bed for himself, now he must lie in it, and this championship is going to be a bigger test for him than any other Dublin player. Without him the Dubs are manageable. There will be a lot of whispering in his ear this summer.”