Live: Sunday Match Tracker 16 April 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan with his backroom team before his side's Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final clash against Wexford at Nowlan Park.

Easter Sunday brings about more than just eggs this afternoon as we also have the NHL semi-finals to look forward too.

Two intriguing contests are down for decision as ironically, we have three teams from Division 1B and one from 1A battling it out for a place in the final.

First up, we head to the Gaelic Grounds where Limerick will host Galway at 2pm.

Then at 4pm, we travel over to Nowlan Park and see All-Ireland champions Tipperary take on a rejuvenated Wexford side.

The Ulster SHC final between Armagh and Antrim throws in at Owenbeg at 2.30pm and we will also bring you coverage from that.

It’s a bank holiday weekend and today’s game should bring about even more excitement.

So to follow our live tracker minute by minute just click here.