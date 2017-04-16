Maher: league keeps you sharp and fresh 16 April 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Ronan Maher and Padraic Maher have words with John Cronin of Cork.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tipperary's Ronan Maher would love to add an Allianz HL souvenir to his medal collection.

The Premier County will travel to Nowlan Park to take on Wexford in today's semi-final (4pm) and the All-Star defender has his sights set on outright glory.

“I suppose, we set out at the start of the winter to try to push, to try to win a League,” he outlined to gaa.ie.

“Only two players in our panel have a League medal, so not many of us do. We really want to push on to try to win one. It isn't easily done, it is obvious enough.

“The longer you are in the League, the better. It is great coming up to the Championship when you are still in the League because you are playing an awful lot of matches, it keeps you sharp and keeps you fresh.

“All we want to do is to stay in it as long as we can to try to push on to win it.”

After last year's Liam MacCarthy Cup success, the Thurles Sarsfields clubman insists there is no danger of Tipp resting on their laurels in 2017.

“Michael Ryan keeps us down to earth, he is a very honest man.

“We all know that we want to achieve bigger things again this year, I suppose for the older lads in the panel in 2010 they didn't really push on after that.

“They are maybe regretting that ever since, their experience in the panel brought it to the younger lads saying to knuckle down straightaway to do the work. Focusing on the League was our first starting point, we can try to push on in the Championship then.

“We know ourselves that last year is gone now, it is a whole new year. The Championship is so competitive, the League is competitive. We had a great start in the League, but I suppose Cork got the better of us which brought us back down again.

“We put our focus back on Offaly, we got over them and now Sunday is another difficult one against Wexford. They've been a great, great team under Davy Fitzgerald, we are just focusing on them for now.”