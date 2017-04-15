Waterford SHC: Shanahan brothers inspire amazing Lismore comeback 15 April 2017





Waterford selector Dan Shanahan congratulates his brother Maurice.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan congratulates his brother Maurice.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Last year's Munster intermediate hurling champions Lismore marked their return to the Waterford senior ranks with an incredible comeback win over Passage this evening.

Trailing by 1-3 to 3-13 at half-time, Lismore battled back for a 6-13 to 3-19 victory with the Shanahan brothers, Dan and Maurice, leading their scoring onslaught. Lining out on the edge of the square, county selector Dan bagged 4-1, while current county star Maurice posted 2-8. That's 6-9 between them!

In the second part of the Fraher Field double-header, Jamie Barron and Conor Gleeson scored 0-10 between them as Fourmilewater defeated Mount Sion by 0-23 to 1-13.